The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) wrote to all states and Union Territories (UT) of India and asked them not to push or discriminate against those children who wear rakhi, tilak or mehendi to schools on Raksha Bandhan, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Though Raksha Bandhan was on Wednesday, August 30, for astrological reasons, there are individuals who might celebrate it today, Thursday, August 31, as well.

In the letter, Priyank Kanoongo, Chairperson, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), stated, "Over the years, it has been observed by the Commission through various news reports that children are subject to harassment and discrimination by the school teachers and other staff on account of the celebration of festivals."

"It has been noticed that schools do not allow children to wear rakhi or tilak or mehendi in schools during the festival of Raksha Bandhan and subject them to harassment, both physical and mental," the statement said and added, "It may be noted that corporal punishment is prohibited in schools under Section 17 of the RTE Act, 2009."

"Therefore, it is requested to issue necessary directions to the concerned authorities and ensure that schools do not observe any such practice that may expose children to corporal punishment or discrimination," the letter said.

NCPCR is a statutory body constituted under Section 3 of the Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act, 2005 to protect the rights of children and address other related matters in the country.