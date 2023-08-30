Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan today, August 30, and was joined by the girl students from different schools at his residence to celebrate the festival. Dedicated to the unbreakable trust and immense love between sister and brother, this auspicious festival is a "sacred reflection of our culture", he said on X, formerly Twitter, and wished that it strengthens the feelings of affection and harmony in people's lives, as stated in a report by PTI.

Celebrating the festival, students tied rakhi on PM Modi's wrist followed by the prime minister interacting with them on various issues. "The children shared their positive feelings on the recent success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission and expressed their enthusiasm about the upcoming Aditya L-1 mission," a PMO statement said.



Additionally, the students also recited poems and sang songs during the interaction. Further, impressed by their articulation, Modi encouraged them to explore writing poems on different topics including government schemes for the benefit of the public, it said.



Explaining the importance of self-reliance, PM Modi also advised the children to use Made-in-India products. Various students, accompanied by their teachers, participated in the celebration. Representatives of the non-government organisations (NGOs), widows from Vrindavan, as well as other individuals were also present, the statement said, as stated in a report by PTI.