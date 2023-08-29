After drafting a new syllabus for French as a second language for the students of residential colleges in the state, an exclusive low-cost Cosmopolite edition for Telangana students has been created as a part of an initiative of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The low-cost edition textbook was launched by Professor R Limbadri It is mentioned at the end of this copy), Chairman TSCHE at the Alliance Francaise of Hyderabad (AFH) office on August 28, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

With a nine-member committee, AHF drafted a new syllabus for French as a second language, that was piloted in the Telangana Social Welfare and Tribal Welfare Residential Degree Colleges for Women in 2022-23. The enormous response from the students and the success of this initiative, together with the relentless efforts of the local team at AFH, has led to the partnership of the French publishing powerhouse Hachette with Goyal Publishers, the Indian leading publishing house of textbooks for foreign languages.

French language committee members include Dr Praveen Mamidala (Director, International Relations TU), Dr Chirasri Bandhopadhyay, Dr Pavani, Dr Samuel Berthet, Director Alliance Française of Hyderabad, Maud Tyckaert, Course Director, Alliance Française of Hyderabad, and Aswhini Goyal, Director. Along with them, Goyal publishers and the French language teaching fraternity of Telangana also attended the launch event.



Prof R Limbadri Chairman, TSCHE felicitated Dr Samuel Berthet, Director Alliance Française of Hyderabad for rendering his continued service in India and his contribution to strengthening Cultural and Educational programmes, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.