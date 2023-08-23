A woman teacher died in Ludhiana as the roof of a government school collapsed in Baddowal on Ferozepur road on Wednesday, August 23, reported PTI. Police informed that two others were injured in the incident.

The deceased was identified as Ravinder Kaur, who was teaching Social Studies at the school.

The incident took place when three teachers were sitting in the staff room of the government senior secondary school. After the roof collapsed, four of the teachers were found trapped under the debris.

They were rushed to a private hospital where teacher Ravinder Kaur was declared brought dead, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Deepkaran Singh Toor.

The condition of the other two teachers is said to be out of danger. Further information is awaited.

Police further revealed that it was not immediately clear what caused the roof to collapse. However, reports say that the staff room was being repaired, and could have led to a collapse.

As found out by the Hindustan Times, the school's construction was old and dated back to 1960. Some repair work was underway on the second floor when a cement slab fell down on the first floor resulting in the collapse of the staff room's roof.