Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s Breakfast Programme is going to be extended to 18.53 lakh school students studying in 31,000 schools at a cost of Rs 404 crore, reported the New Indian Express.

Speaking during the meeting of the Economic Advisory Committee from the camp office through video conference, Stalin highlighted the success of the Chief Minister's Breakfast Programme in promoting learning, addressing malnutrition and preventing dropouts among students studying in government primary schools in Tamil Nadu.

Stalin added that a study by the state planning commission points out that attendance of students has increased and dropouts have decreased due to the scheme.

The chief minister also said Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam will be launched on September 15, which is known as the month of the Dravidian movement owing to the birth anniversary of the former Chief Minister CN Annadurai. Under the scheme, the beneficiaries would receive monthly assistance of Rs 1,000.

According to a statement, Stalin has written to MLAs and MPs of the state cutting across party lines, highlighting the importance and success of the scheme in the first phase in which 1,545 schools were covered and 1.14 lakh students benefited. The chief mnister has chosen August 25 as the inauguration date of the scheme extension, with the launch planned in Nagapattinam district. Ministers will be leading the launch in their respective districts on the same day.

Stalin has extended a special invitation to MLAs and MPs of all political parties, encouraging them to participate in the launch at any of the schools situated within their assembly and parliamentary constituencies, TNIE added.