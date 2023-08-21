Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin launched the Chief Minister's Green Fellowship Programme, aimed at spreading awareness on climate change besides other aligned goals today, Monday, August 21.

Under the initiative of implementing green initiatives in districts, 40 "green fellows" have been selected by the knowledge partner of the programme, state-run Anna University's Institute of Energy Studies.

A programme lead and four research associates form part of the fellowship initiative, PTI reported.

Fellows of the programme would make key contributions and policy interventions in the environment-related initiatives of the district administrations in tune with the state government's environment and sustainable development goals and policies.

Out of the 40 appointees, 38 will be focusing on one district each and two others shall function at the state level. Fellows of the green programme have a two-year tenure and will get a stipend of Rs 60,000 per month.

"The programme has been designed as a platform for young people who would work with dedication in the fields of environment protection, renewable energy, biodiversity and sustainable development," an official release about the fellowship said.

The Department of Environment and Climate Change of the State government is the implementing agency for the Chief Minister's Green Fellowship Programme.

The green fellows would be conferred the Post Graduate Diploma in Climate Change and Sustainability by the Anna varsity upon successful completion of the fellowship programme, added PTI.

According to a varsity notification early this year, the primary role of the green fellows would be to support the district administrations in the implementation of the Green Tamil Nadu Mission, Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission and Tamil Nadu Wetlands Mission.