After coming under criticism, EdTech major Unacademy has clarified its stance on the sacking one of its Law educators, Karan Sangwan. The teacher, during a lecture, had advised students to vote for educated leaders. He had also allegedly raised questions over Bills related to the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) tabled in the Parliament.

Roman Saini, Co-founder, Unacademy Group, said, "Our learners are at the centre of everything we do. The classroom is not a place to share personal opinions and views as they can wrongly influence them. In the current situation, we were forced to part ways with Karan Sangwan as he was in breach of the Code of Conduct," as mentioned in a report by IANS.

"We are an education platform that is deeply committed to imparting quality education. To do this we have in place a strict Code of Conduct for all our educators with the intention of ensuring that our learners have access to unbiased knowledge," he added.

The teacher was terminated yesterday, August 17. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal objected to the move of sacking the teacher and questioned whether asking people to vote for educated persons was a crime, as per IANS.

In a video of Sangwan's lecture widely circulating on social media, he is heard saying, "Keep in mind one thing. Next time vote for someone who is well-educated so you don't have to go through this again. Elect someone who is educated, who understands things. Don't elect someone who only knows, changing things and changing names. Take a decision judiciously."