Worried by a spate of suicides by hanging, the authorities in Kota, Rajasthan have taken a desperate measure. They have ordered hostels to install a spring device on ceiling fans to stop students from taking their lives. Twenty students preparing for competitive exams in the coaching hub have died by suicide so far this year, while it was 15 students last year.



The "anti-suicide measure" was discussed on August 12 during a meeting between Kota officials and other stakeholders. On Wednesday, August 16, Deputy Commissioner OP Bunkar issued the directions, demanding strict compliance, as per a report by PTI.

The administration warned that action would be taken against hostel owners and their managements if the directions regarding fans are not followed. The suggested spring device works in this way: If an object weighing more than 20 kilos is hung from the fan, the spring attached to it expands, making it impossible for someone to die by suicide. Simultaneously, a siren goes off.

Back in 2017, the Kota Hostels Association discussed the measure. But it did not gain popularity with the estimated 25,000 paying guest facilities in the city. Moreover, experts were unsure how far a "suicide-proof" ceiling fan would help stressed students.

This month, the district administration decided that periodic psychological tests will be conducted on students to determine if they are at risk. Additionally, experts have opined that parents should assess their children's aptitude with professional help before deciding whether to send them to Kota to prepare for the highly competitive Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exams.

Last year, Dr Chandra Shekhar Sushil, who headed the Department of Psychiatry at New Medical College Hospital in Kota, had said that instead of pushing children to become doctors and engineers, parents should make them take an aptitude test and then decide what's best for them, as per PTI.