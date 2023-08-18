The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore is expected to open the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 application portal in the last week of this month. The exam is slated to be conducted on February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2024. It will be conducted in both forenoon and afternoon sessions on each of these days.

GATE 2024 will be held in the computer-based test (CBT) mode, with 30 test papers in the English language only. Candidates have the option to appear for one or two test papers from the permitted paper combinations. GATE 2024 also features a new test paper on Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, which caters to the needs of aspirants who wish to pursue higher education in these areas.

The GATE score obtained by the candidates will remain valid for a period of three years from the date of announcement of results. The scores are useful for admission to master’s and doctoral programmes in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science and Humanities, with possible financial assistance in institutions supported by the Ministry of Education (MoE) and other government agencies.

The GATE scores are also used by a few institutes for admission to postgraduate programmes without MoE scholarships. Several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have also been using the GATE score for recruitment.

The exam is conducted by IISc and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), comprising IITs Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee, on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB) – GATE, which falls under the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE).

For more details, candidates can visit the GATE 2024 website: https://gate2024.iisc.ac.in/