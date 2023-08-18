The admit card for the CTET (Central Teacher Eligibility Test) examination for 2023 has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)



The candidates who will be appearing for the eligibility test can download the admit card through the official website of CBSE CTET as mentioned here — ctet.nic.in.



When will the exam be conducted?

The CTET examination for the year 2023 will be held on August 20, 2023 and will be conducted in two shifts.



The first shift would commence at 9.30 am and will go on till 12.00 pm.

The second shift would commence at 2.30 pm and will go on till 5.00 pm.



The admit card has been released for the applicants and is now available on their official website. Follow the steps given below to download the admit card.



How to download the CTET admit card -

1) Go to the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in



2) Click on CTET 2023 admit card link that is displayed on the home page



3) Enter your login details and then click on submit



4) The admit card will then be displayed on your screen



5) Check your admit card thoroughly for details and download it



6) Do not forget to keep a hard copy of it for future use



The CTET examination is applicable to schools of the Central government such as KVS (Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan), NVS (Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti), Central Tibetan Schools and other schools under the administrative control of the Union Territories (UTs) such as Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi.