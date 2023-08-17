Today, August 17, EdTech major Unacademy has allegedly terminated one of its Law educators Karan Sangwan for asking students to vote for "educated" leaders. The move has triggered a social media storm, with #UninstallUnAcademy trending on Twitter.

In a purported video of the tutorial in which Sangwan made these comments, the educator can be heard advising students to vote for someone who is "understanding, and not someone who only knows how to change names." Though he did not take any names, Sangwan's comments were taken to be directed at all those who hold posts yet are not educated, and his removal followed.

"Unacademy today fired that teacher because they thought he was speaking against Modi. Karan Sangwan is a very popular teacher, we must not let a young talented teacher get bullied by dictatorship. Keep Tweeting with the hashtag #UninstallUnacademy and show them the power of people," reads a tweet from one Roshan Rai.

A photo of a Whatsapp message is also circulating on the micro-blogging platform, in which the educator has written that he has always tried to provide quality education to his students. "I hope I met all your expectations in this journey... Best wishes for your future and hope you will fulfil all your dreams," he wrote to his students.