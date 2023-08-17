The KCET (Karnataka Common Entrance Test) seat allotment results will be declared by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), for the first round of counseling today, Thursday, August 17.



Students can check the round 1 allotment results on kea.kar.nic.in today.



The first round of seat allotments will be available for Engineering, Architecture, Agriculture, Veterinary and BPharmacy courses through the KCET today.



The results were scheduled to be released on August 16 but were postponed to August 17.



Applicants who are satisfied with their allotted college and course will have to pay the fees for accepting the allocation. They will not be considered for further rounds of KCET counselling 2023. Applicants must note that reporting to their college will mean they have accepted the admission offer.



Websites where students can check their results -



kea.kar.nic.in

cetonline.karnataka.gov.in



Steps to download your result -



1) Go to the KEA official website



2) Click on the UGCET 2023 round 1 seat allotment result 2023 available on their homepage



3) Fill in your application number and password on the login page



4) Login into it using your credentials



5) The round 1 seat allotment 2023 will be displayed on the screen



6) Download the allotment result and keep a copy of it for future reference

The KCET 2023 exam results were declared on June 15 at the official website cetonline.karnataka. gov.in