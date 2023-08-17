Delhi University (DU) is going to release the first merit list or the allotment list for admission to postgraduate (PG) courses, today, August 17.



The candidates who will be selected have to mandatorily accept the seat allotted to them between 5 pm on August 17 and 4.59 pm on August 21.



The deadline for making online payment of the fee is August 22, till 4.59 pm.



Candidates can check the DU PG Merit List after 5 pm by logging into their dashboards on the CSAS (Common Seat Allocation System) portal by clicking on the link here — admission.uod.ac.in.



The registration of the admission to postgraduate programmes had begun on Thursday, July 27 and had closed on Thursday, August 10.



The declaration of the second round of CSAS allocation and admissions will take place on Friday, August 25 and candidates can accept the allocated seat till 4.59 pm on Tuesday, till August 29.



The third round of the CSAS allocation along with the supernumerary quotas will be held on Monday, September 4 at 5.00 pm and candidates will be given the time till 4.59 pm, Thursday, September 7.



The university has also said that they would announce more seats which are subject to availability.



"Classes for Postgraduate Programs will commence from Friday, September 01, 2023," a notice released by the University of Delhi read.