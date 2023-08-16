An 18-year-old IIT-JEE aspirant from Bihar's Gaya allegedly hanged himself in his PG room in Kota, police said, making this the fourth suspected suicide by a coaching student this month.

When the incident came to light late at night, the police recovered the body and took it to the mortuary of the New Medical College Hospital (NMCH) for a post-mortem to be performed after his parents arrived, reports PTI.

Valmiki Prasad, the deceased adolescent, had apparently been taking IIT-JEE entrance exam coaching at a coaching institute since the previous academic year and was staying in a PG room in the Mahaveer Nagar neighbourhood.

The deceased youngster allegedly hanged himself to an iron angle of his PG room door and died by suicide on Tuesday, according to Paramjeet Patel, the Circle Inspector at Mahaveer Nagar Police Station. He went on to say that the victim was last seen on Monday evening, August 14.

According to Patel, the incident occurred at 8 pm on Tuesday, after which, the body was recovered from the room and taken to the NMCH mortuary for a post-mortem once his parents arrived.

He stated that no suicide note was found in the room and that the reason for the boy's suicide is still being explored.

Three other coaching students, including two IIT-JEE hopefuls and one NEET-UG aspirant, died earlier this month in suspected suicide instances in Kota city, bringing the total number of such deaths this year to 20.

At least 15 cases of suicide by coaching students were reported in the coaching hub last year.