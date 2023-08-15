The resignation of Assistant Professor Sabyasachi Das has been confirmed by Ashoka University. It may be recalled that the research paper of Professor Sabyasachi Das, which suggested voter manipulation in the 2019 General Elections, had stirred a storm and now, the university has confirmed that he has resigned from his post, stated a report in IANS.

"Das was in the Department of Economics, is currently on leave from Ashoka, serving as visiting faculty at the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (Deemed to be University) in Pune. After making extensive efforts to dissuade him, the University has accepted his resignation," the university vice-chancellor Somak Raychaudhury in an official statement said.

The VC also added that the research paper of Professor Sabyasachi Das went viral on social media and created a widespread controversy. It was perceived to reflect the views of Ashoka University itself.

On this, the VC said that the varsity allows its faculty members the freedom to teach and research the areas they chose and by doing so, creates an enabling environment for academic freedom.

"The University does not direct or moderate the research conducted by its faculty and students. This academic freedom also applied to him," VC said in a release.