Urging the Dr YSR University of Health Sciences (YSRUHS) in Andhra Pradesh to implement reservation in postgraduate (PG) medical seats for its neighbouring state students, the Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA) of Telangana has written a letter to the varsity Registrar, Dr Vemireddy Radhika Reddy. The association has highlighted that the Andhra Pradesh High Court has already allowed the implementation.

"We, members of HRDA, hereby bring to your kind notice that the Hon’ble High Court of Andhra Pradesh in WP No 20112/2023 gave interim order dated 08/08/2023 as follows: There shall be a direction to the respondents herein to entertain the applications of the petitioners herein for admission into Post Graduate Medical Course," the letter reads.

As per a notification released by the Andhra Pradesh government on July 15, Telangana students will not be eligible for 15 per cent of unreserved category seats, which have been increased in Andhra Pradesh before June 2, 2014, and in new colleges established thereafter. This left Telangana students disappointed and they met Health Minister T Harish Rao, asking him to intervene.

A group of students had also petitioned the AP High Court, mentioning that the government's move was against the provisions of Section 95 of the AP Reorganisation Act. A bench of Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice AV Sesha Sai pronounced that with this contention, the impugned amendment of the AP government could not be faulted, and the petitioners' applications should be entertained. "However, the admission of the petitioners shall be subject to the further orders to be passed in this Writ Petition," the order said.

The court directed the respondents to file their counter affidavits on August 22. Meanwhile, "We urge you to implement the Hon’ble High Court of AP order by opening applications and web options for Telangana students for opting 15 per cent PG seats in existing colleges before 2nd June 2014," the HRDA letter said to the registrar.