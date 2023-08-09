The protest staged by more than 30 students of the Government College of Teacher Education (GCTE) against the college authorities turned fruitful as the officials decided to come to terms with the demands raised by the students. The students who had an exam on Tuesday, August 8, were forced to stage a protest on the college campus after they were denied further use of hostel facilities, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



To recall, in the last week of July, the college principal asked the female hostel students to vacate in one day without arranging for any alternative arrangements. But when the students contacted the Minister of Higher Education, a decision was taken to make a temporary stay facility for the students.

Following this, the students were provided with a temporary hostel facility at the hostel of Physical Education College in Kozhikode. But on Monday, August 7, the students were asked to vacate the facility, forcing them to pick up all their luggage and leave the hostel.

The higher authorities intervened and the college officials called for a meeting on Tuesday, August 8, and decided to arrange for a facility for the students to continue at the hostel of Physical Education College. Later on August 14, the students can shift to their respective hostel after the completion of the repair work.

Further, the college officials informed, "In case the works are pending, the college will take the initiative to arrange a facility for the students." Meanwhile, one of the protesting students, Anagha K, who was left in a difficult situation without a stay facility said, "We were asked to vacate our old hostel at Karaparamba citing the poor condition of the building."

The failure of the college authorities to complete the repair work of the hostel on time has led to the girl students' distress. She further said, "The college authorities were taking a cold approach in setting up an alternative system. It was only after we staged a protest on the college campus followed by the media reports, that the college authorities made an alternative arrangement."



Additionally, it was informed that when female students from various districts of Kerala bag admission to the college, there is usually a hostel system till the end of the course period. But in this regard, the college failed to keep up its promises, the students said.

The students have filed a complaint with the Minister of Higher Education, demanding an urgent and permanent solution to the hostel problem, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.