The National Medical Commission (NMC) issued an alert on August 8, Tuesday, advising students who wish to study MBBS in foreign universities, but are desirous of practising Allopathy in India, to thoroughly check if the university meets the parameters set by the commission before taking admission.

"lt has been observed that the Institutes or Universities abroad following the curriculum, time frame and training imparted to the students are not in consonance with NMC regulations being followed in lndia. Therefore, all the students who are desirous to obtain the medical qualification from any foreign medical institutions or universities and thereafter practice allopathy in lndia, are hereby advised to ensure that all conditions prescribed in FMGL are fulfilled before taking admission," the notice reads.

The notice further informs that the parameters are mentioned in the Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiates (FMGL) Regulations, published in the official gazette of India vide notification on November 18, 2021.

According to the regulations, an MBBS course in a foreign medical university should:

1. Have a minimum of 54 months duration

2. Have English as the medium of instruction

3. Have theory, practical and clinical training equivalent to that followed in MBBS courses in India

Additionally, students have to be eligible for an MBBS degree in the same foreign country in order to be eligible for a license in India. They have to undergo an internship of twelve months in addition to the course, in the same foreign institution where the primary medical qualification has been obtained, along with hands-on training in clinical subjects.

"Any variation in duration, medium of instructions, syllabus, clinical training or internship/clerkship may lead to disqualification in grant of registration in lndia. ln case of disqualification, the sole responsibility shall lie upon the candidate only," the notice states.