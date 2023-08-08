The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the results of the Chartered Accountants (CA) Foundation Examination held in June 2023. The results were announced today, August 8, 2023.



The results and the details of the CA Foundation Examination have been uploaded on the portal http://www.icai.nic.in/ and all those candidates who attempted the exam can now check how they fared. For looking up your results, use your registration number and your roll number as well.

As per a press release circulated by the institute, 1,03,517 candidates appeared for the exam, out of which, 25,860 passed the exam. The pass percentage is 24.98 percentage.

The number of male candidates who appeared for the exam were 55,573, out of which, 14,448 passed the exam bagging a 25.99 pass percentage. When it comes to female candidates, 47,944 appeared for the exam while 11,412 passed the exam. Their pass percentage stood at 23.80.

The number of exam centres the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination was held at was 500 and the total number of candidates admitted stands at 1,17,068.

CA examinations are known to be one of the toughest examinations in the country with several candidates looking to clear it.