In colleges of Delhi University (DU), more than 87% of undergraduate (UG) seats have been filled in the first round of admissions. The maximum enrollments are at:

Hansraj College

Ramjas College

Dyal Singh College

Which are the top courses that students applied to?

BCom (Honours)

BCom

BA (Honours) Political Science

BA (Honours) Economics

BA (Honours) English

As many as 85,853 were allotted seats in UG courses at DU — this was reflected by the data received till 6 pm Monday, August 8, as stated in a report by PTI.

As many as 12,733 students have opted to freeze their admission and 40,701 have selected an upgrade.

It may be noted that in total, DU has about 71,000 UG seats and last year, 61,500 were filled by the second round of UG admissions.

What's the status of colleges?

Kirorimal College: Commerce and Arts programmes have one or two seats vacant, and all other categories are full. Many seats were vacant in BSc (Honours) Mathematics and BSc (Honours) Botany.

Miranda House: Most seats filled, a few Science seats left

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College: As many as 14 seats are open for Botany BSc (Honours), 31 for Computer Science, 32 for Electronics, 27 for Mathematics, and 33 for Physics. Additionally, there are 17 and 12 open seats in BSc (Hons) Zoology and Life Sciences, respectively

Which are the top five colleges where admissions took place?

Dyal Singh College

Hansraj College

Gargi College

Ramjas College

Kirorimal College

In which subjects are seats available on off-campus and South campus colleges?

Sanskrit

Science courses like Chemistry, Physics and Electronics