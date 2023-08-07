Around 35,000 to 40,000 missing children have been reunited with their parents since 2015 under Operation Muskan, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said today, Monday, August 7.

While addressing the state assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis said, “Maharashtra police have succeeded in bringing back 96 per cent of children in 2021, 91 per cent in 2022 and in this year until now 71 per cent. Maharashtra Police is successfully working on Operation Muskan since 2015 under which 35,000 to 40,000 missing children were reunited with their parents. Parliament has praised this mission"

Operation Muskan also known as Operation Smile is an initiative by the Ministry of Home Affairs. It was launched in 2015 with the purpose of rescuing and rehabilitation of missing children.

Under the initiative, the ministry allocates resources to the state police forces in order to carry out the operation, reported ANI.

In addition, Fadnavis also spoke on the issue of cyber laws. He said that the state government has established 43 cyber labs to combat cyber crimes.

"In these fast-changing times, cybercrime is a huge challenge for the police. To prevent cyber crimes, the state government has established 43 cyber labs. Very soon, a cyber intelligence unit will be established. Apart from this, a very robust integrated cyber platform is under construction. In this platform, banks, social media, financial institutions and NBFCs (non-bank financial institutions) will be included," Fadnavis added.