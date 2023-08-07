In a special initiative for wildlife and environment enthusiasts, the Delhi government launched an internship programme to engage the youth in environmental and forestry pursuits today, Monday, August 7.

The internship portal was inaugurated during the fourth Van Mahotsav ceremony held at the Polo Ground of Delhi University, PTI reported.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said this newly unveiled programme aims to introduce college students to the inner workings of the Department of Forest and Wildlife. An online portal was launched for the internship.

The minister emphasised the platform's dual role, envisaging its utility in both nurturing young minds and harnessing their potential to explore innovative technologies for forest and wildlife management, a statement said.

"This initiative will channel the energy of youth towards enhancing our understanding and preservation of these vital ecosystems," the statement quoted Rai as saying.

Eligibility, duration and so on

College students interested in the internship can apply on the website https://internship. eforest.delhi.gov.in, the statement added.

The internship is available for anyone above 18 years of age who are studying at recognised schools, institutions and universities.

The duration of the internship will be decided by the department based on the domain selected by the candidate and shall not exceed more than 90 days in normal circumstances, as per the official website. Only in cases wherein significant work has been done by an intern and can be taken to a logical conclusion, PCCF may give an extension of a maximum of one month.

For more details, interested candidates can check out the official internship portal mentioned above.