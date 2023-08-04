In a video that is doing the rounds of social media, students of a government school located in Shahdol district, Madhya Pradesh were spotted holding up umbrellas while water dripped from the school building's ceiling, stated a report by ANI.

It is in the Bhursi village of Shahdol district that this incident was reported.

Reacting to the incident, Vandana Vaidh, District Collector, Shahdol, shared, “We have asked for the repair proposals of all schools in the district and it will be repaired soon. Whatever is required. The matter has been taken into consideration.”

The district collector also shared that in view of heavy rains, she informed all schools and Anganwadis to remain closed for two days so that because of the rain, students are not affected. She also cautioned one and all from going near rivers and drains.

Due to the heavy rains lashing the area, even the crops of many farmers were damaged and farms were inundated.

In a few instances, like that of this particular school, monsoons exacerbate the infrastructural problems that government schools tend to suffer from. Often, school buildings don't function with the right infrastructure which tends to hinder the education of students in the long run.