The month-long protest by the Bachelor's in Vocational Course (BVoc) students at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has finally come to a halt after the university assured the protesting students that necessary steps will be taken to address their concerns.



On August 4, the protestors were notified by the university administration that the BVoc course will be put on hold for one year and no new admissions will be taken for it, they inform. Meanwhile, the administration will consider the demands put forward by the students and implement the changes, students claim.



The students at BHU from the BVoc course have been protesting to highlight various issues with the vocational courses at BHU.



The students stressed that despite it being a practicals-focused course, allegedly, the university has not been offering internships or practical opportunities to the students. Moreover, the students highlighted that there is no dedicated placement cell for BVoc students.



“The department agreed that there were certain issues existing in the department and with how the course was being carried out. They said that classes will be continued for the existing batches from next week and more details about the changes in the course will be released by January 2024,” claimed Ankit Roshan, a first-year BVoc student at BHU.



Moreover, police cases filed against the protestors have also been retracted by the university.