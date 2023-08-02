The new academic year is here and so are discounts for students from HP. This is a part of their Back to College initiative and the offers are on the new lineup of laptops and printers, as stated in a press release put out by the global technology company.

The Back to College camping is all about discounted deals and cashback chances so that students can equip themselves with the required tools for their academic journey.

Omen portfolio, Victus laptops, Pavilion range and Envy laptops — discounts can be availed on all these products which come with the latest Intel 13th Gen processors. Also, HP’s latest range of Smart Tank printers can also be purchased by students at discounted rates.

Till August 20, 2023, these discounts can be availed by students at HP World Stores, HP authorised offline sellers and HP Online Store. Here's the list of products on which discounts are available:

- HP Omen Series (Omen 16, Omen Transcend 16 and Omen 17)

- HP Victus 16

- HP Envy x360 15

- HP Pavilion

- HP 14/15

- HP Smart Tank printers

Also, Adobe Creative Cloud worth Rs 20,000 can be bought at Rs 2,999 when purchasing Omen, Envy, Spectre, Pavilion Aero or Pavilion Plus laptops.