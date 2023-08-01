Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah came into the limelight after he stirred controversy by defending state Home Minister G Parameshwara's "child's play" comment. The comment was made on an issue regarding the alleged filming of Hindu girl students while using the washroom in a college in Udupi, Karnataka, as per an IANS report.



In conversation with the reporters at the Mangalore International Airport, Siddaramaiah said that the latter had not made any statement while answering a question on "child's play" comment by the home minister.



The chief minister stated that the home minister might have meant something else with the statement and that the minister might have said it because the college students could have done it as a prank.



He said, "If Parmeshwara had termed the incident as child’s play, had they registered an FIR regarding the incident?" adding that a thorough probe is on as the police have registered a suo motu FIR in the case. An officer of the rank of DySP is investigating the case.



He also stated that a member of the National Commission for Women (NCW) was in attendance and after a critical investigation, it has been stated that there was no camera placed in the college restroom.



"Let them give a report after investigation, the action will be taken," the Chief Minister added.



The BJP earlier had staged a statewide agitation, last week, demanding legal action against three girls from the minority community for filming other community's girls in the college washroom.



The leaders of the BJP attacked the Congress government for trying to hush up the case for its political interests.