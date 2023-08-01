The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the results of the Class XII Supplementary Board exam results today, August 1. Students can check their results on the official CBSE website cbse.nic.in. The result link is now activated. In a notice earlier today, the Board informed that the results would be declared at 2 pm.

According to a press release on the declaration of the results, CBSE mentions that 1,23,416 students registered under the Compartmental category, including 80,442 boys and 42,974 girls. Out of them, 78,612 boys appeared for the exam and 1,830 were absent, while 42,130 girls appeared for the exam and 844 were absent. The pass percentage for boys was 45.7 per cent, and it was 50.8 per cent for girls. The overall pass percentage in this category was 47.7 per cent.

Among boys in the Compartment category, only 0.3 per cent scored 75 or more marks, while 2.3 per cent scored between 60-75, 15.9 per cent scored between 50-60, 17.7 per cent scored between 45-50, 9 per cent scored 40-45 and 0.4 per cent got 33-40 marks. Among girls, 0.4 per cent obtained 75 or more marks, while 3.1 per cent scored between 60-75, 20.8 per cent scored between 50-60, 17.9 per cent scored between 45-50, 8.2 per cent got between 40-45 marks and 0.4 per cent obtained 33-40 marks.

Similarly, a total of 68,747 students registered under the Improvement category. Out of them, 48,825 were boys and 19,922 were girls. The number of boys who appeared for the exam was 43,200, while 5,625 remained absent. A total of 17,219 girls appeared for the exam, with 2,703 of them absent. About 59 per cent of the candidates improved their performance, while for 35 per cent of the candidates, the performance has gone down. Meanwhile, there was no change in the performance for 6 per cent of the candidates.