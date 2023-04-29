The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 results for Session II are out. The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the result for the April session.

The candidates who appeared for the examination can now access their JEE Main scorecard and rankings by logging in to NTA’s official website.

The aspirants can follow these steps to check their results:

1) Go to the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) https://jeemain.nta.nic. in

2) Click on the "JEE (Main) 2023 Session 2 NTA Score" link

3) Enter your application number and date of birth in the required fields

4) Enter the security code and click ‘submit’

5) Your result will be displayed. Don’t forget to save a copy for future reference

Topper list, other details

The NTA has announced that Mrinal Srikant Vairagade from Nagpur has obtained All India Rank (AIR) 3 with 100 percentile, followed by Shweta Kedia of Ghaziabad (AIR 4) and Kiran Kumar Vijayvargiya (AIR 5). The complete topper list is yet to be announced.

The JEE Main 2023 examination was conducted in 330 centres and in around 25 shifts, and approximately 9.4 lakh candidates appeared for the exam this year from April 6 to 15. The final provisional answer key was released on April 24, 2023, and around eight lakh candidates appeared for JEE Mains Session II.