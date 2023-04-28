The students of the University of Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE) Bengaluru, are facing a new challenge as an order has been released by the Bangalore University to vacate the hostels by May 1. The order issued on April 27, Thursday, states that as UVCE is no longer affiliated to Bangalore University and will no longer receive any funds therefore, they request the students to vacate their respective hostels by May 1 and that too in a span of three days.

The order comes with the institution’s declaration of it undertaking the status of being autonomous.

Apoorva CM, Vice-President, AIDSO (All India Democratic Students’ Organisation) Bangalore District, in conversation with EdexLive, spoke about the situation at UVCE. She alleged, “The issue had been ensuing for the last six to seven months. Yesterday a circular was sent to the students and it stated that the hostels of Jnanabharathi Campus must be vacated by May 1." She also claimed that more than 90 girls and 150 boys are currently residing in the hostels.

Apoorva added, “Most of the students belong to the Civil and Architecture Department and the campus is located far from the centre of the city at KR Circle. The students come from far away areas and the hostel was a safe haven for them as it was close to their department and was a cheaper living option.”



What did the circular say?

In a circular released by the Department of Higher Education, Bengaluru, it was decided that a status quo will be maintained until the end of the financial year or till the next order. It was also mentioned that the expenses incurred by UVCE for academic and administrative purposes from April 4, 2023 to March 31, 2024 shall be reimbursed on the basis of grants released by the Government.

Abhaya, President, AIDSO, Bangalore District, spoke to EdexLive in relation to the decision of eviction. She said, “Protests were held by AIDSO along with UVCE Students’ Struggle Committee two months ago after the announcements were made that UVCE will become an autonomous institution. The aftermath was that the tenure was extended for a year and the finance has been sanctioned according to it but the authorities at Bangalore University have stated that they have no aid.”

She alleged, “The government was supposed to provide financial aid to the institution but we do not know if the aid is being provided. Amidst the tussle between Bangalore University and the government, students are becoming scapegoats and with the studies and the ongoing internals, their mental state is deteriorating. The government too is paying no heed to the issue due to the upcoming elections.”

The decision of UVCE becoming an autonomous institution has already left the institution in a lurch. Three weeks ago, 27 non-teaching staff members and 18 security personnel were removed from the two campuses, leaving the institution with less manpower. Not only this, the students have been complaining about the delay in their conduction of exams, which in turn, is delaying their academic semester.