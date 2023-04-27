By collaborating with The Company of Biologists, a UK-based charity and non-for-profit publisher, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has become the first institute in the country to do so to make research articles easier to access for all those who require it, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Initiated in 2004, The Company of Biologists had begun a read and publish open access initiative. For the same, they have joined hands with over 600 institutions from 40 countries. For all those institutions who sign up, The Company of Biologists allows access to five biology and biomedical journals. This also comes with unlimited and free publishing of research articles.

“We believe that immediate and free availability of high-quality research helps us to achieve our mission of advancing excellence in the biological and biomedical sciences worldwide,” the publisher said.

Now, IISc will have easier access to research articles that date as far back as the year 1853. They will also be able to publish research articles. The five journals that IISc has been given access to are:

- Development

- Journal of Cell Science

- Journal of Experimental Biology

- Disease Models & Mechanisms

- Biology Open

Without needing to pay any kind of article processing charges, corresponding articles from IISc can publish their own research articles in the journals. This, in turn, makes the cost of publishing articles for researchers much cheaper.