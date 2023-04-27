A Cybersecurity Skilling Programme has been launched by C3iHub, a Cybersecurity Technology Innovation Hub at the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK), and its incubated start-ups Threat Guardians Pvt Ltd and Worker Union Support. The new skilling programme will be conducted online, making it accessible to learners from anywhere in the country.

The C3iHub is supported by the Centre's Department of Science and Technology, under its NM-ICPS (National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems) Mission. The new programme aims to provide learners with a deeper understanding of the technical basics of cyberspace and cyber issues, and introduce real-time cybersecurity techniques and methods, as per a report by IANS.

The programme will focus on focus on the models, tools, and techniques for enforcing security, with an emphasis on using cryptography. It is open to all students and professionals, with free enrolment for SC/ST students and a nominal fee for non-SC/ST students.

The duration of the programme is eight weeks (six hours per week), which will include live sessions, online assignments, and hands-on exercises. Upon completion, learners will receive a certificate from C3iHub. The top 100 students will also get a chance to do internships.

Vijay Sampla, Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, at the programme's launch function, commended C3iHub for its contribution to the field of cybersecurity and its efforts to train and empower students in the cybersecurity area. He also talked about different programmes under the National Commission for Scheduled Castes of India.

"These days, Cybercrime is the biggest problem we are facing and C3iHub is playing its role to ensure safe and secure Cyber world," he said. Professor Manindra Agrawal, Project Director, C3iHub added, "The programme will help students learn from a basic to an advanced level of cybersecurity, which will make them future-ready," as per IANS.