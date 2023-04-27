A 33-year-old former ad-hoc lecturer at Delhi University's Hindu College allegedly died by suicide when he hanged himself from a ceiling fan on Wednesday, April 26. A police official on Thursday, April 27, informed that the incident took place in Outer Delhi's Rani Bagh area.

The deceased was identified as Samarveer, a resident of the Bara district in Rajasthan. He was under depression after he was displaced from Hindu College a few months ago. On inquiry, it was revealed that another lecturer was appointed in his place, as per a report by IANS.

According to the police, the Rani Bagh police station control room received a call regarding the alleged suicide in the area on Wednesday. Following this, Station House Officer (SHO) along with the police team reached the spot.

"The top floor of the house had two rooms. One of the rooms had both an iron door and a wooden door, which was found to be locked from the inside. The mesh on the iron door was cut and the latch was opened, while the wooden door was also forcibly opened. Samarveer was found hanging...in the same room...," reported Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer), Harendra K Singh.

Samarveer was shifted to MV Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. "The FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team was also called to the spot. The crime scene was also inspected by the Mobile Crime team as well as FSL, Rohini team," Singh added.

"Several empty bottles of liquor and empty boxes of cigarettes were found in the room. No one suspected any foul play in the death. The post-mortem of the deceased will be conducted at BJRM Hospital (Delhi)," he informed, as per IANS.