New COVID-19 clusters have been found in four girls' residential schools in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district where 148 students were tested positive, an official said on Wednesday, April 26.

Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Jadhav had directed to carry out COVID-19 tests in all Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) schools in the district after 69 students tested positive for the virus on Monday, April 24.

Civil Surgeon Dr Jujhar Majhi led the doctors to carry out COVID-19 testing in three other KGBV schools in Dumaria, Potka and Jamshedpur blocks of the district and detected 79 more students inflicted with the virus.

KGBV Dumaria recorded 14 positive cases of COVID-19, KGBV Potka had 10 while KGBV Jamshedpur recorded 55 cases.

All the students have been isolated as per COVID-19 protocol and the school has also been completely sanitised, reported PTI.

On the directive of Deputy Commissioner Jadhav, Dr Majhi had a virtual meeting with the wardens, teaching and non-teaching staff of all KGBVs and ordered them to implement COVID-19 guidelines.

The deputy commissioner has also directed health officials to conduct COVID-19 tests at railway stations, bus stands, schools and colleges to contain the spread of the virus in view of increasing Coronavirus cases.