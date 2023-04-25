Following the recent protest organised by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) on April 24, which aimed to address concerns regarding infrastructure and hostel facilities, the union has submitted a formal letter to the Dean of Students (DoS). The letter proposes solutions for improved accommodation for students. Anagha Pradeep, Counsellor of JNUSU, expressed frustration, stating, "The administration is reluctant to prioritise and ensure adequate accommodation for the students in the hostels," when EdexLive had spoken to her.

Continuing with their proposals, the JNUSU outlined specific measures in the letter addressed to the DoS. Along with the opening of the Barak hostel, they demanded that the Narmada Dormitory become a temporary boys' hostel, with immediate provision of alternative accommodation for the girls currently staying there. Furthermore, they emphasised the need for swift conversion of single-seaters in Damodar hostels into double-seaters. The letter demanded urgent intervention to these issues by stating, “All remaining students across courses should be allotted a hostel on immediate basis.”

The issue of infrastructure at JNU

To recall, the infrastructural and hostel issues at JNU have been a cause of concern for several months, with the Barak Hostel being a particular point of contention. The hostel has generated significant controversy in recent months, as construction workers employed for its construction have complained of unpaid wages for months. This has added to the mounting concerns of the students regarding the state of hostel facilities and infrastructure on campus.

Moreover, accounts of the dire water crisis in the hostels have been equally distressing. Sagnik Sarkar, another JNUSU member, revealed that water is consistently unavailable in his hostel, Periyar, and similar issues are being faced in Tapti Hostel as well. However, the response from the Vice-Chancellor, Dr Shantishree Pandit, to the water crisis has been less than satisfactory. Dr Pandit allegedly dismissed the concern by suggesting that students should opt for private universities if they want better facilities, which has further fueled the discontent among the students.

In addition, the letter addressed to the DoS also emphasises the demand for prioritising SC/ST/PwD (Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Persons with Disabilities) students in the allocation of hostel facilities on a priority basis. This demand is in alignment with the concerns raised by students during the recent protests, where the inadequate facilities for disabled students on campus were also highlighted, alongside the demand for fresh JNUSU elections. Anagha Pradeep, the Counsellor of JNUSU, highlighted, "JNUSU has not had an election since 2019 and out of the 45 or 50 members, only 4 or 5 are active. This absence has hindered the organisation of unified movements on campus."

Protest continues

The demo protest to ensure a hostel for all has intensified to a sit-in protest today, April 25 inside the DoS office, as there has been a lack of response. Students claim they have been locked inside the office and denied basic necessities like washrooms. In their call for protest, shared with EdexLive, JNUSU has appealed to JNU students to join the protest and demand their right to hostel, reservation, and union.