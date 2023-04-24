The Telangana State-State Eligibility Test (TS-SET) outcomes will be published at 8 am tomorrow, April 25. The TS-SET assessment is designed to determine the suitability of applicants for the positions of Assistant Professors and lecturers across Telangana. TS-SET consists of subjects such as Sciences, Humanities, Social Sciences, Commerce, and Education.

The TS-SET was supposed to be conducted on March 13, 14, and 15. However, it must be recalled the papers that were scheduled for March 13, — Chemical Sciences, Computer Science & Applications, Environmental Sciences, Geography, Hindi, Linguistics, Sanskrit, Economics, Education, and English — were postponed to March 17 due to the MLC (Teacher) constituency elections. The papers for March 14 and 15 were conducted as per schedule. The results will be uploaded on the official website of the TS-SET, www.telanganaset.org.

Here is how candidates can download their scorecards:

1) Visit the website of the TS-SET through the link mentioned above. This will take you directly to the homepage.

2) Find the option available for the result from the ‘Announcements’ section.

3) In the new portal, enter your hall ticket number and date of birth.

4) Upon submitting, you will be informed shortly about the certificate verification schedule, if you are qualified.