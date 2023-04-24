Students of first-year BEd were shocked to see the semester question paper of Pedagogy of English on April 21. They found it difficult to answer hence, they urged the authorities of Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University (TNTEU) to conduct a re-examination for them.

The first-year BEd first-semester examination was held from April 17 to April 21. On April 21, Friday, first year BEd, students across Tamil Nadu alleged that questions from the exam paper, Pedagogy of English, were out of syllabus. They felt difficulty in answering the paper.

Students say

Speaking to The New Indian Express, on request of anonymity, a student said that they have five units in the syllabus including aims and objectives of teaching, teaching skills, approaches of teaching English, methods of teaching and instructional media. But, no questions from the syllabus were featured. "Questions asked were very general. I am from Tamil medium. Hence, I faced difficulty in answering the questions in my own language. If the questions were from the syllabus, I could have answered concretely and courageously. I am afraid of scoring just pass marks. It will definitely affect my total score and percentile," shared the student. Hence, authorities of Tamil Nadu Education University need to conduct a reexamination for this paper, she said.

Looking at the marks break-up

Speaking to TNIE, faculty R Prabha said that the paper was for 70 marks. Only one mark questions, which add up to 10 marks, were asked from the syllabus and the remaining 60 mark questions were asked from out of the syllabus. Hence, students found difficulties in answering the questions. Responding to this issue,

TNTEU Controller of Examination, P Ganesan, said that the pattern of the questions alone has changed. "Regarding this, we have arranged for an enquiry meeting on Monday (today, April 24). We will take further steps based on the outcome of the meeting," he said.