Taking a break from studies is a phase of life that many go through. The reasons might be many — to prepare for an exam like NEET, JEE or UPSC, get certification in a particular course, pursue higher studies, upskill ourselves, or simply go on a sabbatical to refresh and reset ourselves. It often becomes a necessity and cannot be avoided, but becomes a nightmare when we're questioned about the break almost throughout our lives, making it a frustrating ordeal, especially when the outcome of the said break doesn't add any value or can't be justified. As usual, I'm here to help and this is what we'll be discussing today.

A) The foundation has to be strong!

First things first, before you decide to take a break, ensure that you're covering all your bases. I refer to this as the foundation since whatever you attempt is a metaphorical building that you'll construct. There are three important things that need to be addressed here:

1. Consider your conscience

Be completely honest with yourself about why you're considering this so that you don't have to deal with the guilt of your decision going forward. This is an extremely important step, as, if your conscience isn't clear, it'll be hell to justify it to others.

2. Ensure that you keep your family in the loop

They need to know your decision and the rationale behind it. Though I always preach that you shouldn't bother about what others think, family, especially our parents, cannot be ignored and it's our due diligence to provide them answers to questions that they might have. We need to understand that it's CONCERN that makes them question us, and as long as they are OK, you really don't need to worry about others.

3. Identify, clarify, and focus on your goals

Taking a break isn't an easy decision, but once you've addressed the above-mentioned points, you need to revisit the drawing board and plan! Plan in such a way that you have PLAN B, PLAN C and PLAN D ready to ensure that your goals will be accomplished. Take every aspect into consideration; accommodate those aspects which aren't in your control by being prepared mentally. I say this because in most cases, despite thorough planning, situations that tend to throw us off balance arise, and catch us by surprise.

B) Break the breaking questions!

It's quite normal to be questioned about taking a break. Be it recruiters, members of the school/college interview panel, or anyone else, you need to remember that it isn't a crime and IT'S YOUR LIFE. Here are the best tips to address such questions:

1. Honesty is definitely the best policy

Be clear, concise and confident about why you did so. The outcome doesn't matter, but how you explain that it was necessary at that point of time is what makes a world of a difference.

2. Learn to explain the learning

Focus on explaining what you learnt, and how those experiences have in turn helped you develop skills or have had positive changes to your personality. Focus on aspects like situation handling, critical thinking and decision-making that you've learnt or have sharpened because of this experience.

3. Feedback and lean back

Whether you like it or not, learn to accept feedback. Take it sportively and then lean back (take a step back). Analyse if the feedback added value to your life or made you better. If it did, incorporate it into your learning...If not, chill.

C) C stands for confidence!

As I sign off, I'd like to share an important aspect of my life. I never got into a full-time job, and was either a consultant or a freelancer. When I applied for a job, nobody gave me one because of several factors. But when I was questioned, "WHY NOW?", I passionately accepted my failures and spoke about what I learnt from them. I didn't get a job but definitely opened up quite a few opportunities because of my CONFIDENCE. Remember, irrespective of what happens in life, be confident and be your best self.

With Regards,

Adarsh Benakappa Basavaraj

Your Coach