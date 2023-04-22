Global Study Link, a leading educational consultancy in India, hosted an Education Expo on March 26, 2023, at Hotel Hyatt Regency in Teynampet, Chennai. The event, which ran from 10 am to 5 pm, attracted a significant number of attendees, indicating that it was one of the most substantial education expos aimed at young minds aspiring to pursue their academic aspirations abroad.

It was a one-stop platform where students meet university delegates and exchange meaningful information regarding education in the UK and other countries. The expo was deemed a success with more than 200 university partnerships and over 500 students participating in the event. Global Study Link, in the last 14 years, has helped more than 30,000 students to pursue their higher studies in the UK. Look for the upcoming events by Global Study Link to know more about education abroad.

We spoke to the experts at Global Study Link to understand from them the trends that they have observed throughout the years when it comes to students opting to pursue their higher education abroad and other questions. Excerpts from a conversation:

You've been assisting students to study abroad for 14 years now. Tell us about the trends that you have seen throughout the years

Here’s a list of the countries preferred by students, then and now

The United States of America (USA): Over the past 14 years, the United States has become increasingly popular as a study destination for international students. However, the number of foreign students in the US has declined recently because of changes in visa regulations and unstable political and social environment.

The United Kingdom (UK): International students frequently choose to study in the UK, particularly those who want to do it in English but UK is becoming less appealing to international students as a result of Brexit and currently there are fewer international students as compared to a few years ago.

Canada: Over the past 14 years, Canada has become a most-liked choice for international students.

Australia: Australia has been a popular destination for international students due to its excellent education system, diverse culture and picturesque beauty. The country has also made changes to its visa policies to attract more international students.

When did the scenario change, when did more and more youngsters start to opt for studying abroad?

The trend of Indian students studying abroad has been growing steadily over the past two decades. However, the scenario has changed significantly since the early 2000s when the Indian economy started to liberalise and globalise, which acted as an impetus for students to pursue higher education abroad with the gradual easing of rules. In the early 2000s, there was a significant increase in the number of Indian students opting to study abroad, particularly in the United States and the United Kingdom. This trend continued throughout the 2000s and 2010s, and today, India is the second-largest source of international students opting to study abroad.

What other trends have you noted?

The trend of Indian students opting to study in the UK has experienced several fluctuations over the past decade. However, the recent reintroduction of the post-study work visa and other supportive measures by the UK government, is attracting more inflow Indian students in the coming years.

Tell us about this year's expo. What can we expect and what makes it stand out from other expos that are organised annually?

The free Edu Fairs will offer a great opportunity for our partners from all around the UK to meet prospective international students and to support students in their decisions and university applications. These upcoming exciting and informative events will provide students with the opportunity to speak to the university delegates face to face, as well as attend live Q&As, to make informed choices about their future. We will be garnering interest by advertising across multiple platforms and are expecting a huge turnout for the events. This will be aimed at attracting high-achieving and ambitious students from Tamil Nadu who are eligible for foundation, undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), professional and PhD courses in the UK.

Unlike the previous expos, these upcoming events will take place at various venues spread across Tamil Nadu. This gives the students living in different cities, an opportunity to attend the expo without having to travel long hours to reach the venue.

Do tell us about some of the big universities from the UK who attended the expo.

Major universities such as Middlesex University, De Montfort University, University of East London, Selkrik College and some more other universities that are in demand interacted with the students during the event.

Recently, the UK was facing an accommodation crisis. Students were impacted quite a lot by the same. Can you tell us a little about how the situation is right now?

The UK has faced an accommodation crisis mainly in university cities such as London, Manchester, and Birmingham. The high demand for student housing has led to a shortage of affordable and suitable accommodation, with many students struggling to find a place to live.

However, the situation has improved somewhat in recent times, with a number of initiatives being introduced to address the issue. For example, many universities have invested in building new student accommodation, either on or off-campus, to meet the growing demand.

Additionally, there has been an increase in the number of purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) developments across the UK. Overall, while the accommodation crisis in the UK has not been fully resolved, there have been improvements and initiatives introduced to address the issue.

In a post-pandemic world, has there been a change when it comes to students' choices while opting for countries? Are there other criteria that they are keeping in mind?

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused students to rethink their priorities when selecting a study destination. Safety and health concerns, flexibility and adaptability, employment opportunities, affordability and the quality of education are now key criteria for students when choosing a country to study in a post-pandemic world.

The pandemic has had a significant impact on the global economy, and students are now more concerned about the job market and employment opportunities in the country they choose to study. They are looking for countries that offer post-study work visas and have a strong job market.

What are the future predictions, in the sense, any new trends that you can predict for the future and list it down for us?

International students may increasingly seek universities that offer programmes and courses that emphasise skill development and prepare them for the job market. Geopolitical events such as changes in immigration policies, political instability and global economic trends may impact international student migration patterns in the future. There is a growing focus on sustainability in higher education and international students may be more likely to choose universities that prioritise sustainability and environmental responsibility.

The use of technology in education is likely to increase in the future and international students may seek out universities that offer advanced technological resources and tools for learning. Mental health issues among international students are a growing concern and universities may need to provide increased support and resources to address these issues.

These are just some potential trends and predictions for international student migration for studies in the future, but it is important to note that many factors can influence migration patterns, and the future remains uncertain.

With the pandemic affecting the job market, students are increasingly looking for universities and courses that offer good career outcomes. Sustainability and climate change are becoming increasingly important issues globally and universities in the UK are likely to focus more on sustainability in their curricula and operations.

The pandemic has highlighted the importance of mental health, and universities in the UK are likely to offer more support and resources for mental health and well-being. The UK government has shown its commitment to international education, with initiatives such as the Turing Scheme and the Graduate Route. It's likely that the government will continue to support the international education sector in the future. Overall, the future of international studies in the UK looks promising.

UGC is allowing foreign universities to set up campuses in India and vice versa. Do you think this will change the study abroad scenario?

The UGC's decision to allow foreign universities to set up campuses in India and vice versa has the potential to transform the higher education landscape in India and offer students more options and opportunities to study abroad. However, the success of this initiative will depend on factors such as the quality of education and infrastructure provided by these foreign universities, the cost of education, and the availability of scholarships and funding opportunities for students.

It must also be taken into consideration that most students opt to study abroad not just considering the education aspect but also the other factors like lifestyle, exposure to an international crowd, global opportunities and experiences beyond what their home country can offer.

What are the future Expo’s for upcoming years?

Our next immediate expo is going to be held at Chennai Trade Centre in the name of WEEXPOINDIA LEAD’23 Education & Beyond. One of the Biggest B2B2C education expo in the city on May 19, 20 and 21, 2023. More than 30,000 students/parents and 300 plus institutional leaders are expected to attend this three-day extravaganza.