The Tamil Nadu school education department inaugurated a 45-day special residential programme, in which, 271 government school students will be given coaching to clear the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced on Friday, April 21, as per the report by The New Indian Express.

The aim of the programme

This is part of the school education department's efforts to ensure that more students from government schools are prepared to clear national-level competitive examinations and join premier higher education institutions under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme. The coaching will be held at the Chennai Model Higher Secondary School in Saidapet.

Speaking at the event, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said, due to the awareness created by the department, nearly 3,600 government school students from the state have written the JEE (Main) examination.

The minister said, "Last year, 696 government school students wrote the JEE (Main) of which 168 students cleared it. Subsequently, a 25-day coaching was given to these students and more than 20 of them cleared the JEE (Advanced) and are now studying in various good colleges."

While the results of the JEE (Main) are yet to be announced, the 274 students, who have come from across all the districts, have the potential to clear it. The minister further said that they have prepared the required materials to coach the children. They would also coach the students on how to write the answers in English.

As this is a residential programme, only children who were willing have joined it, said a teacher part of the programme. School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh and the Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin distributed tabs to the students to help them prepar for the examination. Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Chennai South MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and education officials were also present.