The National Testing Agency on Thursday revealed a new update stating that The Common University Entrance Test (PG) will be held from June 5 to June 12. This test is required for admission to postgraduate programmes in universities throughout the country, reports The New Indian Express.

Candidates have until 9:50 pm on May 5 to apply for the exam, and the final date for paying the fee online is also May 5, up to 11:50 p.m. Additionally, candidates can include the courses they desire to pursue in their postgraduate studies. The extension was announced by UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar via Twitter. The application deadline earlier was April 19.

Candidates who are interested can apply for up to three papers in the CUET PG 2023 exam. However, it's important to remember that an additional fee is required for each new subject added. It's worth noting that the fee paid will not be refunded once submitted. Registration for CUET (PG) has been open since March 20, 2023.

A public notice released on the official NTA website on April 19 also confirms that the dates for downloading the City Intimation Slip, Admit Card, and declaration of result will be displayed on the CUET (PG) portal at the appropriate time as determined by the Council.

"Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-(PG) will be conducted from June 5 to 12. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the NTA (National Testing Agency) website for the latest updates regarding the examination," a senior official said.