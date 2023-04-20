The School Education Department, Chennai for the betterment of students and building on the last year's efforts to ensure that the students get guidance to choose their higher education path, has started career guidance cells in all the higher secondary schools across the state, as told to The New Indian Express.

What would the cell consist of?

The cell will have five members — the headmaster, a teacher with career guidance training, a former student, a school management committee member and a student who is part of the National Service Scheme (NSS).

The department is conducting state-level training for one career guidance cell chosen from each district at present. Following this, training at the district and block levels will be organised. These career guidance cells will start working in the schools from May 6, said a school education department official.

Why such an initiative?

The report stated that, in order to ensure that the students join higher education after Class XII, the department officials attempted to trace more than 10,000 government school students who failed to join higher education courses last year.

Following this, meetings at the district level were conducted to provide the necessary help to these students, including providing scholarships. "As we have started this work earlier and in a more organised manner this year, we are hoping the number of students going out of the education system after school would be lesser."

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) also trained higher education teachers regarding career guidance last year and said that students in Classes IX to XII would be provided career guidance classes four times a week.