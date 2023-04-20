As per a recent report by The New Indian Express, the Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) expressed its anger over corporate intermediate colleges conducting classes during summer vacations, against government norms.

Chairman Kesali Apparao and member Gondu Sitaram of the commission visited Sri Chaitanya College in the Rama Talkies area in Vizag, on Wednesday, April 19 and ordered the college management to immediately suspend the special classes being held from morning to evening, as reported by The New Indian Express.

During their surprise visit, the commission spoke to the students and management and stated that all corporate colleges across the state have to follow the commission's orders. If any management neglects to conduct classes during summer vacations, legal action will be taken against the management and the recognition of the colleges in this academic year will be cancelled.

Apparao and Sitaram also revealed that students and their parents had brought the matter to the commission's attention. They added that orders had been issued for cancellation and the intermediate superiors of all districts had already been instructed to keep a close watch on these colleges. Representatives from the District Child Welfare Department, women welfare secretaries, welfare assistants and staff participated in the visit.