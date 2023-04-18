The Delhi University (DU) has issued a guidance to all its colleges and departments regarding safety measures to be taken during programmes, events and fests. The guidance includes a total of 17 points, such as obtaining a no-objection certificate from the police to hold any event, conducting security drills, installing CCTV cameras, arranging for pre-registrations, and more.



The guidance was issued three weeks after the alleged harassment and infiltration incident at Indraprastha College of Women (IPCW). It also states that the department authorities and the concerned college will be solely responsible for any "untoward incident".



However, students of DU have highlighted that most of these guidelines were already in place at IPCW when the incident occurred.

“In IPCW and almost every other college, there are pre-registrations. The college had also given a notice to the fire department, ambulance and police department stating that they are expecting around 8,000 students and that security should be provided for that, but there was a lack of security even then. There was no ambulance outside the college until students got injured and had to call an ambulance. The CCTV cameras are also already there in place but the college has lost the footage,” said Shambhavi Chaudhary, a student of IPCW.

The incident at IPCW took place on March 28, during the college’s annual cultural fest where a group of men scaled the campus walls and allegedly harassed the students. The incident sparked a number of protests in DU where the students demanded a gender-sensitisation committee in every college, the resignation of the college principal Poonam Kumria, and the arrest of the men involved in the incident.

“It was the demands of IPCW students for the principal to take accountability for the incident and issue a public apology. Many students are going through therapy because of what happened, many who were harassed, many who panicked… who is responsible for this?” Shambhavi added.

The guidelines released by DU on Monday also added that an assessment of the boundary walls of the college should be done before the event and if found low, concertina wires should be installed. Adding to that, the varsity has recommended that the number of outside registrations is kept below the venue’s capacity keeping in mind the number of staff members teachers and students, proper illumination at the venue to avoid any dark areas, etc.

Moreover, the volunteers have been advised to have identifiable caps and badges so they can be easily located in times of emergency.

“Why do we need an incident to take an action? Why can’t they take precautions? First, they wait for something to happen and then take an action. These guidelines should have been there beforehand only. Now, many of the women colleges in DU have already had their fest when they are releasing the advisory,” Aahana, a second-year student from Gargi College said.

At Gargi College, the college administration had cancelled the music event at night and curtailed the fest timings following the incident at IPCW.

“This year’s fest at Gargi was a joke. They wrapped up everything in a few hours and only a few of the students attended while most of us were boycotting… fests are an important part of our college experience and the 3rd year students will never see that,” added Aahana.