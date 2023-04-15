Those aspiring to study at the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER), here is your chance. The institute has begun the admission application process for the BS-MS Dual Degree and BS degree programmes at IISER Bhopal. The online application procedure will conclude on May 25. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at iiseradmission.in. Also, the institute has scheduled to conduct the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT-2023) on June 17, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

What is the application fee?

For the General, EWS and OBC-NCL categories the application fee is ₹2,000 and ₹1,000 for candidates applying under persons with disabilities, persons registered as Kashmiri migrants and SC/ST categories. For foreign nationals, the application fee is ₹8,500.

How is the exam conducted?

The IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) will be conducted as a computer-based test (CBT) in all centres across India. The IAT will have 60 questions, 15 from each of the following categories: biology, chemistry, mathematics, and physics, as per a report by Hindustan Times.