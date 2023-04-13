Indian medical students who were studying in Ukraine, over 20,000 of them, before the outbreak of the conflict with Russia on February 24, 2022, will now be allowed to take the Unified Qualification Exam in the country of their domicile. This was announced during the recently concluded visit of the Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister, Emine Dzhaparova in Delhi.

"Many students, like myself, who were studying in Ukraine have moved out to different universities some have gone to Georgia, some to Russia and some to countries closer to Ukraine. But for those who haven't decided on what to do in order to complete their degree, this would be great news,'' said Arman, who was in his third year of Medicine in Kharkhiv. He is moving to Georgia to complete his medicine.

Over 20,000 students were studying (mostly medicine) in Ukraine and all of them were evacuated by the Indian government after the outbreak of the conflict. Students had to trek for days without food and water in extremely cold conditions. On their return, uncertainty had set in as their degree courses were not recognised in India. Few countries like Hungary had offered Indian students from Ukraine to join their colleges. Few of those who returned to India have moved to other countries, but many still are likely to benefit from this announcement.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is also seeking India's support in humanitarian assistance. The next round of Foreign Office Consultations between India and Ukraine will be held in Kyiv on a mutually convenient date. During the interaction Dzhaparova had with the Secretary (West) Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) there were discussion on extending more humanitarian aid, amongst other issues,'' according to the MEA.