The correction window for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) is now open. Those candidates who would want to make changes can do so now. The correction window was opened by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on April 12, 2023.

Here are the steps for TS EAMCET 2023 correction window:

1. Visit the officials eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

2. Select the login option

3. Login with asked credentials

4. Your application form will appear on the screen

5. Check the application form

6. Make necessary changes

7. Click on submit when done

8. Download for future reference

The correction window for online application data already submitted by the candidate opens today and will close on April 14, 2023. The last date for submission of online applications with late fees of ₹250 is till April 15, with ₹500 is till April 20 and ₹2,500 is till April 25, 2023. The registration process will end on May 2, 2023, with late fees of ₹5,000.

Another important point candidates should keep in mind is that the hall tickets will be available on the website from April 30, 2023. The examination will be conducted on April 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14, 2023, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.