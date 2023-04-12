The suspension of teachers accused of malpractice during the SSLC examination has sparked condemnation from the Karnataka State High School Teachers Association. To express their disapproval, the association organised a protest in front of the Deputy Director of Public Instructions' (DDPI) office in Belagavi on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.



According to the teachers association, the suspension of 26 teachers accused of allowing malpractice during the SSLC examination in the Belagavi district is in violation of regulations. They have urged the suspension be withdrawn by noon on April 12th. The association argues that the teachers were not at fault in carrying out their duties and that the suspension order is illegal.

Otherwise, all the teachers will boycott to attend the duties for the remaining two subject papers of SSLC examinations warned the association, they stressed. Further, giving more details, the General Secretary of the teachers association Ramu Gugwad said "There is no clarity in the suspension order on how the suspended teachers are responsible for the malpractice in mass numbers. There are no regulations that have been followed while carrying out this suspension procedure."

"The department has to issue the suspension order only after providing the appropriate evidence, Inspection report, seeking the supervisor's signature and after debarring the students who engaged in malpractice. But, none of these regulations has been followed while passing the suspension order," he pointed out.

"The teachers are being threatened, pressurised and given mental torture. The teachers association strongly condemned this and decided to boycott to attend for the duties to the remaining two papers" he said, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.