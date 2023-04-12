A school in Delhi's Defence Colony 'The Indian School' was evacuated Wednesday morning after an e-mail said there were bombs on the premises, police said. The panicked students and parents gathered outside the school as the bomb squad and other agencies inspected the premises for any explosive substance, they added.

Giving more details, the Principal of The Indian School Tania Joshi told PTI, "This morning, a bomb threat e-mail was received by the school. Immediately all safety protocols were carried out and all children and staff were safely evacuated." Further, a police investigation is underway to identify the perpetrator. "Prima facie, the threat seems to be a hoax," she added.

Who informed the bomb threat?

A senior police officer said a person named Brijesh of The Indian School, BRT Road, informed them about the e-mail. The e-mail was received at 10:49 am, the officer said. Additionally, the police said the school had received a similar e-mail in November last year.

Giving more details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said, "The school received the e-mail regarding the bomb threat at 10.49 am on Wednesday. They then informed the Defence Colony police station following which the security personnel reached the spot and immediately evacuated the school."

"We deployed our bomb squads and also informed the Special Cell and the Special Branch. The SWAT team is also conducting searches inside the premises," he said. Further, the police force has so far conducted two rounds of search and the third round is underway, he added.

"We are looking for the source of the e-mail. In November last year, the school received a similar mail which was sent via a German server," he said. The DCP also said that the e-mail threat appeared to be a hoax, as per a report by PTI.