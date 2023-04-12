A school in Delhi's Defence Colony was evacuated on April 12, Wednesday morning after an e-mail said there were bombs on the premises, police informed. The panicked students and parents of 'The Indian School' gathered outside the school as the bomb squad and other agencies inspected the premises for explosives, they said, as per a report by PTI.



Giving more details, a senior police officer said a person named Brijesh of The Indian School, BRT Road, informed them about the e-mail. The e-mail was received at 10:49 am, the officer added. Following this, the school had been evacuated and a thorough check was conducted by the team.

Students speak

Sharing his experience, a class V student Vigyan said he along with his classmates were evacuated from the school building and taken to the ground. Similarly, another student said, "We were asked to go home before lunch. We were not given any information as to why we were evacuated."

What are parents saying? A parent waiting outside the school to receive his son said several students told him they saw the bomb squad inside the premises. There was no immediate reaction from the school administration to the development, as stated in a report by PTI.