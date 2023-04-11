The application window for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate or CUET UG 2023 which reopened on April 9 will be closed today, April 11. Those who did not apply for the exam previously can submit their forms by 11 pm and pay their exam fee by 11:50 pm.

National Testing Agency (NTA) is managing the application process for CUET UG 2023 on cuet.samarth.ac.in. Further, it stressed that this will be the last chance to apply for CUET UG and asked candidates to fill in details carefully as no further chance for correction will be given.

Additionally, candidates can also visit their nearest help centres, if required. NTA has shared the list in the notification. Earlier, announcing the reopening of the CUET UG application window, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar tweeted: "Following requests from several students, we have decided to re-open the application portal for CUET-UG on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday and will close at 11.59 pm on Tuesday (11 April 2023). Students are requested to visit https://cuet.samarth.ac. in for more details."

Moreover, both fresh candidates and those who had registered earlier but couldn't submit forms can do it in this window, said NTA, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.